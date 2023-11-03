Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

4 teens accused of shooting in Panola County, 1 teen still at large, deputies say

4 teens accused of shooting in Panola County, 1 teen still at large, deputies say
4 teens accused of shooting in Panola County, 1 teen still at large, deputies say(MGN)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Panola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three teens suspected of shooting at a civilian in the Sardis area. One teen is still at large.

On October 29, dispatch in Panola County received a call about a person in distress in the Sardis area.

The victim informed dispatch that a car full of people shot at him.

PCSO investigated the situation, locating a car on Main Street that was filled with four people, all dressed in black.

Deputies, with assistance from Sardis Police Department, proceeded to set up a perimeter and capture the suspects.

PCSO took three teens, between the ages of 14 and 15, into custody.

One teen is still at large.

The charges for the teens are pending.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Crime scene tape
Haywood Co. farmers find body in field, Sheriff says
Steven Flockhart
Shelby Co. pastor arrested, charged with identity theft
Person shot at Midtown restaurant
Person shot outside Midtown restaurant

Latest News

The scene on Kindness Cove
Heavy police presence in Hickory Hill area
The scene on I-55 South at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after tall vehicle strikes underpass
Fire at Crane Meadow Apartments
Two firefighters injured battling South Memphis apartment fire
Fire officials say two firefighters were injured during a fire at Crane Manor Apartments on...
Two firefighters injured battling South Memphis apartment fire