2 dead in shooting possibly linked to robbery, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department discloses that a shooting that killed two in Hickory Hill could possibly be linked to an attempted robbery.

MPD says this is according to their preliminary investigation.

Police say that the victims and the suspects in the case did in fact know one another.

There is no suspect information at this time.

