14 pounds of meth found during drug bust, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department has arrested two individuals after finding 14 pounds of meth in both their homes during a search.

On October 14, the Memphis Police Department received a call regarding illegal drug activity at two residences on Franklin Street. MPD immediately launched a criminal investigation and subsequently obtained information to secure a search warrant for both of the private residencies.

On October 26, police executed a search warrant at both homes on Franklin Street. During the search, they located and seized 14.55 lbs of Methamphetamine, 13.8 grams of Marijuana, $2025.00 in currency, and one car.

MPD has arrested two suspects in connection to the drug bust.

