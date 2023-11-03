Advertise with Us
14 pounds of meth found during drug bust, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department has arrested two individuals after finding 14 pounds of meth in both their homes during a search.

On October 14, the Memphis Police Department received a call regarding illegal drug activity at two residences on Franklin Street. MPD immediately launched a criminal investigation and subsequently obtained information to secure a search warrant for both of the private residencies.

On October 26, police executed a search warrant at both homes on Franklin Street. During the search, they located and seized 14.55 lbs of Methamphetamine, 13.8 grams of Marijuana, $2025.00 in currency, and one car.

MPD has arrested two suspects in connection to the drug bust.

