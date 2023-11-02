Your First Alert to a warmer end to the week and a great streak of weather ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow is driving warmer air into the Mid-South as the week comes to a close. We’ll have a chilly night ahead, but not as drastically cold as the past few nights. A dry pattern will also continue through the weekend and well into next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a breezy South wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

