United Housing breaks ground on new location in Binghampton

United Housing groundbreaking in Binghampton
United Housing groundbreaking in Binghampton(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 30-year-old Memphis organization broke ground Thursday on its brand new location in Binghampton.

United Housing, a nonprofit affordable housing agency, is set to open its new space off Harvard Avenue in 2024 once construction and renovations are complete.

Officials say the new space will use a multi-purpose design to create adjustable learning spaces for United Housing’s classes and community events. The organization says this will help with more community outreach.

“Currently, we are located in Southeast Memphis in the Parkway Village area in an office park,” said Amy Schaftlein, executive director of United Housing. “So, moving here to this site actually brings us more center city and closer to a lot of our partners that we work with currently.”

Officials say construction on the new building will begin in the next 90 days with a grand opening expected in summer 2024.

