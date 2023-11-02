Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Truck stuck on I-240 divider; traffic delayed

The scene on I-240 East near South Perkins Road
The scene on I-240 East near South Perkins Road(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on I-240 Eastbound near South Perkins Road is congested after a pickup truck crashed into the interstate divider.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 4:50 p.m.

The eastbound left lane (of three lanes) is blocked along with the left shoulder.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
SCSO searches for suspect in murder
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public
The scene on Highway 51 near the Loosahatchie River
Human remains discovered in wooded area off Hwy. 51, SCSO says
Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge A. Melissa Boyd
Shelby Co. judge reprimanded for failing to seek help for mental health issues

Latest News

The crash scene on I-40 and Sycamore View Road.
2 injured after crash on I-40
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
A one-vehicle crash caused an some outages in Raleigh
1-vehicle crash causes outages in Raleigh
Traffic cones generic.
1 victim in critical condition after crash; lanes closed on Airways and Raines Road