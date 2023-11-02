Truck stuck on I-240 divider; traffic delayed
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on I-240 Eastbound near South Perkins Road is congested after a pickup truck crashed into the interstate divider.
The crash was reported to TDOT at 4:50 p.m.
The eastbound left lane (of three lanes) is blocked along with the left shoulder.
No injuries have been confirmed at this time.
Action News 5 is pending more information from police.
