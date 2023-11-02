Truck stuck on I-240 divider; traffic delayed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on I-240 Eastbound near South Perkins Road is congested after a pickup truck crashed into the interstate divider.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 4:50 p.m.

The eastbound left lane (of three lanes) is blocked along with the left shoulder.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

