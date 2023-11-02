Sunshine with warmer temperatures on the way by the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another frosty start to your day, but the upward trend on temperatures begins this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s with more sunshine. Lows will drop into the mid 40s late Friday night.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s. Lows will be in the low 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Sun with a few clouds and highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A weak system will sweep through the region by late Monday into Tuesday of next week, but rain chances look minimal. Highs will remain in the 70s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 50s and 60s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun each day.

