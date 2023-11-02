Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Sunshine with warmer temperatures on the way by the weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another frosty start to your day, but the upward trend on temperatures begins this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s with more sunshine. Lows will drop into the mid 40s late Friday night.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s. Lows will be in the low 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Sun with a few clouds and highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A weak system will sweep through the region by late Monday into Tuesday of next week, but rain chances look minimal. Highs will remain in the 70s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 50s and 60s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun each day.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
The scene on Highway 51 near the Loosahatchie River
Human remains discovered in wooded area off Hwy. 51, SCSO says
Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
SCSO searches for suspect in murder
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: warming trend cranks up late week, into weekend
11/2 First Alert Forecast: frosty beginnings Thursday; warming trend ahead
Attorney explains what ex-MPD officer's plea change would mean for future of Tyre Nichols case
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to warmer days ahead