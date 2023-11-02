Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Police investigating bomb threat at Munford Middle

Explosive detection dogs and bomb squad technicians are being used to search the interior of each school to ensure the safety of both students and faculty.(WCJB)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Munford police are investigating a bomb threat Thursday morning at Munford Middle School in Tipton County.

Police say they were notified by the school district about a suspicious call they received.

Investigators determined the caller was a Munford Middle School student and has since been removed from campus.

Police say the building is secure and students have returned to their normal class routine.

It’s unclear at this time if this student will face charges.

