Police investigating bomb threat at Munford Middle

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Munford police are investigating a bomb threat Thursday morning at Munford Middle School in Tipton County.

Police say they were notified by the school district about a suspicious call they received.

Investigators determined the caller was a Munford Middle School student and has since been removed from campus.

Police say the building is secure and students have returned to their normal class routine.

It’s unclear at this time if this student will face charges.

