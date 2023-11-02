Person shot at event venue in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person was shot Thursday morning in Midtown.

The shooting happened on Madison Avenue at the Renaissance Event Venue around 2:32 a.m.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

We are working to find out more information.

