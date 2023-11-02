Over 30 sex offenders violate Halloween rules; MPD issues 28 warrants for arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In preparation for Halloween, the Memphis Police Department completed compliance checks making sure that registered offenders were in accordance with the law.

Nine officers were assigned to complete the checks. These checks serve as a reminder to offenders to remain in compliance with state law and to avoid participation in Halloween that may attract the attention of a minor.

According to state laws, “It is an offense for any sexual offender, violent sexual offender, or a violent juvenile sex offender whose victim was a minor to knowingly pretend to be, dress as, impersonate or otherwise assume the identity of real or fictional person or character or a member of a profession, vocation or occupation while in the presence of a minor or with the intent to attract or entice a minor to be in the presence of the offender.”

During the four days of compliance checks, officers made contact with 207 offenders. Officers found violations of 34 offenders, two arrests were made, and 28 warrants were issued.

The following offenders were arrested:

Kenneth Mason, 59, was charged with Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Residential/Work Restrictions and Offender ID Required.

Erica Allen, 39, was charged with Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Residential/Work Restrictions.

The following offenders have active warrants for their arrest:

Tabaris Glass, 50, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Sandorian Watkins, 28, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Kenneth Tucker, 61, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Maurice King, 44, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Kevin White, 54, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

James Davis, 43, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Travis Lewis, 45, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Earl Jackson, 55, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Elvis Richmond, 46, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Larry Cradler, 67, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Eureka Boatwright, 49, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Marvin Davis, 66, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Terence Canada, 49, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Dangelo Thomas, 22, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Michael Smith, 49, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Katherine Williams, 63, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Michael Williams, 37, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Christopher Smith, 46, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Rodrick Partee, 19, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

John Braxton, 77, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Derek Keys, 52, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Hien Huynh, 52, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Frederick Horton, 47, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Leonard Miller, 80, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Kevin White, 54, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Gerald Dewayne Pierce, 43, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Randy Harwell, 60, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Jeremiah McDowell, 47, has a warrant for Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration, Verification, and Tracking Act of 2004 to wit: Failure of Offender to Timely Report or Register.

Anyone with information about these individuals should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.