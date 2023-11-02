Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
More than 500 William H. Brewster students receive coats in FedEx Cares drive

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of Pre-K through fifth-grade students at William H. Brewster Elementary School received brand new coats Thursday, in a FedEx Cares giveaway.

The free coats were a partnership with the nonprofit Operation Warm.

The school’s principal, Martha Mason, said it was a big day for her students.

“To see the lights in every students’ eyes,” Mason said. “Parents making sure that their child was present today to receive the coat... it truly is an ‘Operation Warm’ heart.”

FedEx employees from the hub to truck drivers, marketing and human resources staff were all there for the donation, according to FedEx Communications Advisor Rachel Kesselman.

“Just as much as the kids are getting warm coats, I think our team members enjoy getting the hugs, high-fives, and just being able to spread the joy,” Kesselman said.

After receiving the coats, the students went outside to check out FedEx’s electric delivery truck as part of the school’s STEM program.

