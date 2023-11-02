Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Public Works Director talks illegal dumping ahead of ‘Dumpster Days’ cleanup

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
As part of the City of Memphis Public Works Department’s Dumpster Days District Cleanups, a free dumpster will set up at the Southland Mall East Entrance Saturday, November 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Residents can utilize the dumpster to remove clutter and debris from a home, yards, or neighborhood.

Director of Public Works Robert Knecht joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about the problem of illegal dumping ahead of the event.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

