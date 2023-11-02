MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Public Works Director talks illegal dumping ahead of ‘Dumpster Days’ cleanup

As part of the City of Memphis Public Works Department’s Dumpster Days District Cleanups, a free dumpster will set up at the Southland Mall East Entrance Saturday, November 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Residents can utilize the dumpster to remove clutter and debris from a home, yards, or neighborhood.

Director of Public Works Robert Knecht joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about the problem of illegal dumping ahead of the event.



