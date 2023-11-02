Man in hospital after shooting in Frayser
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Frayser.
Memphis police officers are investigating a shooting that happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday on Frayser Boulevard.
A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Officers are searching for two suspects seen in a green Infiniti.
