Man in hospital after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Frayser.

Memphis police officers are investigating a shooting that happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday on Frayser Boulevard.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers are searching for two suspects seen in a green Infiniti.

