Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Judge orders public release of records in Tyre Nichols murder case

Judge orders public release of records in Tyre Nichols murder case
Judge orders public release of records in Tyre Nichols murder case
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Judge has ordered for records to be released pertaining to the death of Tyre Nichols.

Judge James Jones, the judge who officially filed the order, approved the release of the records to the public, which will include additional information on Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmett Martin III, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith—the five officers charged in the case.

There were previously two orders filed to keep the officers’ records sealed, but Judge Jones has rescinded these orders—now allowing public access.

This case has garnered public attention and media scrutiny, drawing the public’s ire and demands for justice.

This news comes shortly after federal and state prosecutors recommended that Desmond Mills, one of the accused, serve 15 years in prison.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
SCSO searches for suspect in murder
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public
The scene on Highway 51 near the Loosahatchie River
Human remains discovered in wooded area off Hwy. 51, SCSO says
Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge A. Melissa Boyd
Shelby Co. judge reprimanded for failing to seek help for mental health issues

Latest News

United Housing groundbreaking in Binghampton
United Housing breaks ground on new location in Binghampton
Baptist opens first hospital-based career center in the Mid-South
Attorney Ben Crump now representing family of inmate stabbed at 201 Poplar
Attorney Ben Crump now representing family of inmate stabbed at 201 Poplar
Spencer's Forecast