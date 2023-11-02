Judge orders public release of records in Tyre Nichols murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Judge has ordered for records to be released pertaining to the death of Tyre Nichols.

Judge James Jones, the judge who officially filed the order, approved the release of the records to the public, which will include additional information on Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmett Martin III, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith—the five officers charged in the case.

There were previously two orders filed to keep the officers’ records sealed, but Judge Jones has rescinded these orders—now allowing public access.

This case has garnered public attention and media scrutiny, drawing the public’s ire and demands for justice.

This news comes shortly after federal and state prosecutors recommended that Desmond Mills, one of the accused, serve 15 years in prison.

