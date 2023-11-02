Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Heavy police presence on Chesapeake Drive, MPD on the scene

The scene on Chesapeake Drive
The scene on Chesapeake Drive(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is heavy police activity in the surrounding area of Chesapeake Drive.

On Chesapeake Drive near Spences Bridge Drive, police are currently on the scene for a disturbance that has not yet been disclosed.

There is no further information at this time.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
SCSO searches for suspect in murder
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public
The scene on Highway 51 near the Loosahatchie River
Human remains discovered in wooded area off Hwy. 51, SCSO says
Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge A. Melissa Boyd
Shelby Co. judge reprimanded for failing to seek help for mental health issues

Latest News

United Housing breaks ground on new location in Binghampton
‘He left my aunt there to die’: Family of woman killed in hit-and-run searches for answers
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warmer end to the week and a great streak of weather ahead
The scene on I-240 East near South Perkins Road
Truck stuck on I-240 divider; traffic delayed