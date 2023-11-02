Heavy police presence on Chesapeake Drive, MPD on the scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is heavy police activity in the surrounding area of Chesapeake Drive.

On Chesapeake Drive near Spences Bridge Drive, police are currently on the scene for a disturbance that has not yet been disclosed.

There is no further information at this time.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.