‘He left my aunt there to die’: Family of woman killed in hit-and-run searches for answers

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly four dozen pedestrians have been killed on the streets of Memphis this year. While that number is down from last year, families are still being left to spend the holidays without loved ones.

“He hit her and just left her there,” said Sandra Richardson, the sister of one of the latest hit-and-run victims.

October 26 is a day Sarah Hamer’s family will never forget. 

“Didn’t render any aid to see if she was okay. It’s just hard for me to comprehend,” said Sandra.

Hamer was driving near Kirby Parkway and Highway 385 when she was involved in a hit-and-run crash around four o’clock in the afternoon.

Memphis police say Hamer was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Hamer’s family said she was a loving mother, sister, and overall, just a great person. 

“We just loved her so much and it’s going to be a deep void in our family,” said Sandra. Memphis police say the three-vehicle crash involved Hamer’s car, a green Ford Explorer, and another vehicle.

Police say the driver of the Explorer drove away and is now a person of interest in the case. 

“The pictures that I saw of that impact... she didn’t have nowhere to go, and there was so much glass,” said Sandra.

In 2022, MPD says there were 66 deadly pedestrian accidents by Halloween. This year, that number is down to 44.

That includes all hit-and-runs.

Khadijah Richardson, Hamer’s niece, said all she can do is remember the good times, but as for the suspect, she hopes he has no peace. 

“I hope when he closes his eyes, he goes back to October 26 at 4:08, I hope he sees that and I hope he doesn’t get any peace because I know he doesn’t have a heart because he left my aunt there to die and I hope he doesn’t get any rest until he turns himself in or is caught,” Khadijah said.

Memphis police are asking if you know anything about this case OR if you know the person of interest wanted by police call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

