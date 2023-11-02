Gun thefts from vehicles down in Memphis for the first time since 2011, guns used in violent crimes up 10%

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis crime rates are on the rise, in fact, more than 6% higher than last year, according to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.

It’s vehicle thefts and robberies driving the increase in crime, meanwhile, gun thefts from vehicles so far are lower than they’ve been in more than a decade, but guns continue to be a contributor to violent crimes.

Shelby County’s crime rate increased by five percent this year, with the same contributing factors.

Shattered glass and broken windows, are something some areas of Memphis see far too often.

The latest string of car break-ins includes multiple cars ransacked during a Grizzlies game Monday near FedExForum on Vance and Ida B Wells in Downtown Memphis.

Two people telling police their guns, a 9mm, and a Smith and Wesson were taken.

Despite that crime, the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says data from MPD shows for the first time since 2011, the number of guns stolen from vehicles is decreasing.

“People are beginning to realize,” said Memphis Shelby Crime Commission President Bill Gibbons. “It’s pretty foolish to leave a gun in a car unsecured.”

But, Gibbons believes more can be done to encourage people not to leave their guns in their cars.

The Crime Commission reports a nearly 13% decline, 1,653 guns stolen from vehicles up to September 2023 compared to 1,895 that same time last year.

Gibbons says a proposal floated around the Tennessee General Assembly, a law requiring anyone with a gun to secure their gun in the car could be discussed in the 2024 legislative session.

But we wanted to know, should there be penalties for people who don’t secure their guns?

“The reason there’s some opposition to that, the argument is, you shouldn’t penalize the victim someone, who had their gun stolen on the other hand it’s not unusual for us to have laws requiring individuals to engage in certain things and being fine if they don’t,” said Gibbons. “An example is wearing seatbelts.”

The crime commission also reports data from MPD through September shows the use of guns to commit violent crimes like homicides, rape, burglaries and more increased by 10% this year.

6,019 reported violent incidents in Memphis involved guns, about 73% of all reported violent incidents, the crime commission reports.

