Former MPD officer pleads guilty to reckless endangerment in 2019 pepper spray incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer has pleaded guilty to felony reckless endangerment after he repeatedly pepper sprayed a handcuffed man while on duty in 2019.

On Wednesday, William Skelton, 38, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon/motor vehicle — a lesser charge after he was indicted by a grand jury on an official oppression charge more than a year after the alleged crime took place.

WMC Action News 5 Investigators obtained body cam footage of the incident while looking into dozens of excessive force complaints.

On January 10, 2019, the clerk of the Shell gas station on Airways Boulevard called police accusing 30-year-old Drew Thomas of vandalizing the store, breaking shelves, and throwing items.

Thomas had already been banned from the store after a previous incident. He also had a history of mental health and drug issues, according to his family.

Skelton, who was on duty at the time, responded to the call, handcuffed Thomas and placed him in the back seat of his car. When Thomas began kicking the door, Skelton pepper sprayed him four times.

Thomas begged Skelton to roll down the window, to which he responded, “For you? Hell no.”

An investigation into this incident was launched by the Memphis Police Inspectional Services Bureau.

Skelton was later charged with violating the Department’s Excessive Force policy because, as Thomas was handcuffed and seated in the back of a car posing no threat, Skelton sprayed him.

Skelton was also charged with violating MPD’s pepper spray policy, which cannot be used to “prevent the destruction of property,” and because Skelton did not help Thomas.

Finally, Skelton was charged with violating the Department’s Personal Conduct policy.

He remained on duty for more than a year before his resignation.

Skelton’s sentencing hearing is set for November 20.

