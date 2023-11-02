First Alert Forecast: warming trend cranks up late week, into weekend

THURSDAY: Another frosty start to your day, but we start the trend upward on temperatures, slowly – but surely through the latter part of the week. Expect morning 20s and 30s to rebound into the upper 50s to lower 60s amid sunny to mostly sunny skies. Highs will still be running close to 10° below normal for early November. Overnight, we’ll stay clear as lows fall into the lower to middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Spotty frost could impact the start of the day – but sunshine should melt it away fairly quickly as high pressure remains in firm control of our pattern. After a start in the middle to upper 30s, we’ll rebound toward the middle to upper 60s as southerly wind pumps in milder air. Skies stay clear and the weather stays quiet as lows overnight fall back into the lower to middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our wintry chill shakes off as highs to return to ‘above-normal’ levels into the weekend with lower to middle 70s by Saturday and Sunday. A few disturbances will sweep past the area with little fanfare through mid-next week. Expect 70s to continue through mid-week with low-end rain chances. Our next front will be due into the area by late next week.

