Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Haywood Co. farmers find body in field, Sheriff says

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brownsville, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway in Haywood County after a body was located Tuesday night.

According to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett, the body was found by farmers harvesting their soy bean field near Cobb Crossing and Highway 79.

Garrett says the coroners office was called to the scene and determined the body to be female. Her remains were sent to the Memphis Medical Examiners office to be positively identified and find out what caused her death.

Nearly three weeks ago, the sheriffs office reported a 52-year-old woman named Dana Davis missing. She was last seen leaving her home on Cobb Crossing.

Sherriff Garrett says Davis’ family has been notified of this situation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
The scene on Highway 51 near the Loosahatchie River
Human remains discovered in wooded area off Hwy. 51, SCSO says
Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
SCSO searches for suspect in murder
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says

Latest News

Person shot at event venue in Midtown
Suspect arrested after man killed in West Memphis
Bottom Line: Testing safety of led face masks
Bottom Line: Testing safety of led face masks
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: warming trend cranks up late week, into weekend