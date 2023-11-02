Baptist opens first hospital-based career center in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Health Care has launched a first-of-its-kind program to help its healthcare professionals reach their career aspirations.

The all-new Baptist Center for Career Development will help existing employees achieve their career goals by creating a clear-cut mobility plan, complete with education and training, with or without additional degrees.

“The Baptist Center for Career Development is a great opportunity for those who want to further their careers or pursue a new career path — with or without additional degrees,” said Sherri Brooks, Ph.D., director of the Baptist Center for Career Development. “Centers for career development are typically offered through universities or career training centers, but our hope is this new program will help extend employee tenure and help Baptist employees achieve their career goals.”

The Baptist Center for Career Development will also address healthcare workforce shortages by acting as a retention tool for current employees and an incentive for new hires.

It is also expected to extend the talent pipeline among high school and first-generation college students by showing them opportunities in healthcare and career paths beyond traditional clinical roles, like information technology, marketing, human resources, legal and more.

Programs offered through the center will include online courses, virtual and in-person advising sessions, skill-building workshops and training solutions.

The curriculum can be completed at night and/or on weekends, so current employees can gain the training needed without missing work to further their careers.

