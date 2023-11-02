Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Attorney Ben Crump now representing family of inmate stabbed at 201 Poplar
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is now representing the family of an inmate at 201 Poplar who was fatally stabbed while awaiting his day in court.

Notably, Crump has fronted a number of human rights cases such as the Tyre Nichols murder case.

The inmate, 25-year-old Deion Byrd, was in the custody of the jail when he was stabbed by another inmate.

Byrd was waiting to appear before Judge Paula Skahan who is asking the same question.

Judge Skahan confirmed that Byrd was behind her courtroom in a holding room when he was stabbed in the neck by another inmate who reportedly had mental health issues.

Byrd died at Regional One Hospital.

Court records show Byrd was in court for arraignment after he was indicted on October 12 for first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, burglary of a building, theft of merchandise, and vandalism.

Donnie Clay, a 21-year-old inmate, is charged with the murder of Byrd.

Clay is charged with first-degree murder and contraband in a penal institution.

Attorney Crump released the following statement:

