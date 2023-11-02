Advertise with Us
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say

The scene on Chesapeake Drive
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating shootings in two people dead and one person injured.

Around 5: 29 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the Hickory Hill area near Chesapeake Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that three victims had been shot.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

One victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

