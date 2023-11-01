Your First Alert to warmer days ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South will endure another cold night tonight, but the return of southerly flow will lead to a much warmer pattern in the coming days.

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light South wind and afternoon highs near 60.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows near 40.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Be sure to set your clocks BACK ONE HOUR Saturday night before bed as we return to Central Standard Time. It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.