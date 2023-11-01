Woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance, prosecutors say

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT/Gray News) - A North Dakota woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend is being held on a $1 million bond following a court hearing.

Ina Thea Kenoyer, 47, made her first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon on an AA felony murder charge in the Sept. 5 death of her boyfriend, 51-year-old Steven Riley Jr., KMOT reports.

In a criminal affidavit filed in district court, prosecutors said they believed Kenoyer poisoned Riley with antifreeze on the false belief she would receive part of a multi-million-dollar inheritance upon his death.

According to the affidavit, following his death, some of Riley’s friends told police they believed Kenoyer poisoned Riley. Prosecutors said the friends told investigators Kenoyer had made comments regarding antifreeze before and after Riley’s death.

Investigators said Kenoyer believed Riley would be receiving a multi-million-dollar inheritance and that she was due part of it due to being his “common law” wife, even though the couple was not legally married.

The affidavit indicates that on Sept. 3, friends who were with Riley saw his health declining and wanted him to be seen by a doctor but said Kenoyer claimed he was suffering from heat stroke.

Prosecutors said the coroner was made aware of suspicions of antifreeze poisoning and, after testing, found toxic levels of ethylene glycol, a key antifreeze ingredient, in Riley’s body.

Investigators said they found a glass cleaner bottle without a cap, as well as a beer bottle and mug, containing suspected antifreeze in the couple’s residence.

In court Tuesday, the Ward County state’s attorney asked for a $1 million bond, calling it an “intentional and pretty heinous act.” During the appearance, Kenoyer repeatedly spoke out, saying she was innocent.

Minot Police Capt. Dale Plessas said this was a complex case that required a team effort.

“There was quite a bit of effort put in. There were two main detectives that worked on this case, and they did a fantastic job of following up on all the details,” Plessas said.

Plessas said he’s never dealt with a murder case quite like this and thanked Riley’s loved ones for coming forward.

“It was really the people who came forward to us that initiated this investigation. We’re very thankful to those who stopped something that didn’t seem right in came and brought it to our attention,” he said.

Kenoyer will be arraigned Dec. 7. She faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

