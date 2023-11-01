WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and Telisa Franklin with WAVN The Trend caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about “Let’s Dance: A Liturgical Celebration” happening on November 4th.

She also shared the details about a food giveaway for senior on November 3 at Pursuit of God Church at 11 a.m.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.