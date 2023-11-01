Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Tennessee school system to ban fans from sporting events until fines paid for ejections

“That person will be barred from attending any sporting event of the Wayne County School System until such fine has been reimbursed to the school.”
TSSAA Ref Generic
TSSAA Ref Generic(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new bylaw from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) states that schools could be fined a minimum of $250 if a fan is ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Now, a Tennessee school system says it will be banning fans whose behavior results in a fine to the school until they’re reimbursed.

On Tuesday, Wayne County Schools took to Facebook to let fans know that if you cause the school system to get a fine, they’ll be banned until they pay the school back for said fine.

Previous Coverage:
New bylaw: TSSAA to fine schools for fan ejections ‘minimum of $250′

“Good sportsmanship and appropriate personal conduct are expected at all sporting events,” Wayne Co. Schools said in their post. “Schools are subject to fines whenever spectators are deemed unruly by TSSAA officials. These fines are paid from funds designated to provide athletic opportunities for students.”

“Therefore, if any spectator, whether student or adult, behaves in a manner that results in TSSAA imposing a fine on the school, then that person will be barred from attending any sporting event of the Wayne County School System until such fine has been reimbursed to the school.”

The new bylaw change was made in July 2023 to address unsportsmanlike conduct by spectators.

“The Council added language allowing the association to fine a school a minimum of $250 when it has a fan ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during a contest,” the TSSAA said. “The new rule also includes the possibility of other non-monetary disciplinary action, including but not limited to probation and/or restrictive probation for the entire athletic program.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion reported in Ashland City
Three injured after rock-blasting explosion in Ashland City
The scene on Highway 51 near the Loosahatchie River
Human remains discovered in wooded area off Hwy. 51, SCSO says
Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
SCSO searches for suspect in murder
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says

Latest News

Person shot at event venue in Midtown
Suspect arrested after man killed in West Memphis
Bottom Line: Testing safety of led face masks
Bottom Line: Testing safety of led face masks
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: warming trend cranks up late week, into weekend
11/2 First Alert Forecast: frosty beginnings Thursday; warming trend ahead