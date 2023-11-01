Suspects in 2018 robbery-turned-murder sentenced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men have been sentenced for each of their roles in the 2018 murder of 25-year-old Michael Battle.

Police found Battle dead of a gunshot wound to the chest on March 20, 2018, on the porch of a home in the 3200 block of Spottswood Avenue. Investigators said the three culprits believed Battle had a large sum of money and that they planned to rob him and the other two victims as they sat in a car.

Police say Battle had no money or wallet when he was found a short time later.

According to court records, 25-year-old Nathaniel Campbell Jr. admitted to investigators that he set up the robbery and told Chrishun Carter and Kendall Everheart, both 26, that Battle had a large sum of cash on him.

Carter, the shooter, told investigators that he and the other two approached the victims in their car and asked if they “wanted some weed.” That’s when Carter says he pulled a gun on the victims, initiating a struggle between him and Battle.

As the two struggled on the ground, Carter says the gun accidentally went off.

The three men then fled, but not before Carter fired two more shots in the air.

All three were indicted for first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and two counts of attempted aggravated robbery.

Everheart and Campbell both pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of solicitation of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Everheart was sentenced to 10 years in state prison while Campbell was sentenced to 15 years.

Carter pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

