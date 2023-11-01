Suspect in Whitehaven restaurant shooting makes appearance in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men in jail following a shooting at Tha Table restaurant appeared in court Wednesday.

Darion Banks and Michael Shaffer were taken into custody after they were allegedly captured in the stolen car used in the shooting, and Banks is facing murder charges.

Investigators say Banks shot and killed Alfonzo Turner, owner of Tha Table, and 31-year-old Tedarius Day on Sunday afternoon outside Tha Table restaurant on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

In court documents, Banks told police he was at Tha Table where other men in the stolen Infiniti were attempting to break into another vehicle.

That’s when a man came outside to confront them.

Banks says the man shot at them as they were leaving, and the men then returned later and fired shots, killing Turner and Day.

“I just met him this morning, very briefly, but I am told that he may be on diversion out of criminal court, so I assume there will be a violation of that if it hasn’t already been filed,” Banks’ attorney Kenneth Brasher said after the court appearance.

Banks is due back in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

Banks and Shaffer were arrested off New Allen Road in Raleigh after a brief chase.

The suspects were in an Infiniti reported stolen out of downtown Memphis.

Banks is being held at 201 without a bond and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, evading arrest, theft of property, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Shaffer told police he was the driver of the Infiniti but did not fire any shots.

He is charged with theft of property and evading arrest.

