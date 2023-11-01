Streetdog Foundation to host Howl at the Moon fundraiser Nov. 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Streetdog Foundation’s annual fundraising event, Howl at the Moon, is taking place again this year in downtown Memphis.

Streetdog Foundation is a 100% volunteer supported, nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates dogs from the streets of Memphis.

Founders Melanie and Kent Pafford joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about their latest rescue Hattie Moon and how the money from this fundraising event will be put to work.

Hattie Moon is named after the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, Howl At The Moon, happen Saturday, November 11 at The Warehouse 36 East GE Patterson from 6-11pm

