Shelby County Fire Dept. puts out house fire in Richwood

The scene on Stonington Drive.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department put out a house fire on Wednesday.

The house fire was at a residence on Stonington Drive near East Shelby Drive.

The fire started in the attic and it spread to the roof, according to SCFD.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

