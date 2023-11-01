Shelby County Fire Dept. battling house fire in Richwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department is battling a house fire on Wednesday morning.

The house fire is at a residence on Stonington Drive near East Shelby Drive.

The fire started in the attic and it spread to the roof, according to SCFD.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

