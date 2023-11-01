Shelby Co. judge reprimanded for failing to seek help for mental health issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Criminal Court Judge A. Melissa Boyd has again been publicly reprimanded less than six months after she was previously found in violation of the state Board of Judicial Conduct.

Judge Boyd was suspended back in May for soliciting resources and cash donations on Facebook to benefit a school along with her conduct that followed throughout the investigation.

As part of the conditions to keep suspension private, Boyd agreed to seek help for “substance abuse and/or mental health issues” and follow a treatment plan.

However, in a letter to her attorney Tuesday, The Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct noted that Judge Boyd has not complied and has even said publicly she does not intend to comply.

The Board of Judicial Conduct says Judge Boyd will be reported to the General Assembly for further action.

Boyd was elected as a Shelby County Criminal Court judge in 2022.

