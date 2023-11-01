‘Share the warmth’ invites you to donate cold weather gear for neighbors in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first blast of cold this season has many people breaking out coats, sweaters, and gloves for this first time since April.

If you’re going through your winter clothes closet and find new or gently used winter coats or other winter gear, our neighbors in need can put them to use right away! That’s why Memphis Rotary Club’s Share the Warmth team will be collecting coats and other outerwear this Saturday morning, November 4, from 8 a.m. to noon at Laurelwood Shopping Center near Panera Bread at Poplar Ave and Grove Park.

“Memphis Rotary Club wants to ensure that our fellow Memphians stay warm this winter,” said Amy Beth Dudley, 2023-24 club president. “We appreciate partners like Catholic Charities who deliver the warmth to those in need. By dropping off winter gear like coats, hats and gloves, we can all help share the warmth.”

Mark Schielke, Operations Manager for Catholic Charities of West Tennessee, says team members will sort the coats and other donations by size and sex on Monday, November 6.

“We will then stock our clothing closet at 1325 Jefferson and Outreach Center for the homeless at 85 N Cleveland,” he said.

Schielke says the coats and other items are distributed free of charge to those in need.

”Our homeless clients are the highest demand, " said Schielke, who will have a large van on site at Laurelwood to protect the items people donate. “Families that are housed can make an appointment to shop for their entire family at no cost to them,” said the CCWTN Operations Manager. “This is perfect timing since we are very low on cold weather clothing.”

The last time Memphis Rotary Club invited the people of the Mid-South to share the warmth the CCWTN cargo van was nearly full. Memphis Rotary Club members will accept all donations of new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and other outerwear with gratitude and great enthusiasm for your generosity on Saturday morning, November 4.

