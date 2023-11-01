One more frigid night, then a slow warming trend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold start to your morning will give way to highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We’ll stay clear and cold with lows falling back into the 20s to lower 30s again. Winds will become light.

THURSDAY: The warming trend will begin with highs near 60 and plenty of sunshine. Winds will turn south at 5-10 mph. Overnight, we’ll stay clear as lows fall into the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Expect highs to return closer to normal with middle to upper 60s along with plenty of sun. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

MILD WEEKEND: Highs will reach the low to mid 70s with more sunshine. Lows will be in the 50s. A weak system will sweep through the region by late Monday into Tuesday of next week, bringing a chance for a few showers and a slight dip in temperatures.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

