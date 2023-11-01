Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
New judge appointed to Young Dolph murder case
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A week shy of Judge Coffee recusing himself from the infamous Young Dolph murder case, a new judge has been appointed.

Newly confirmed by the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, Judge Jennifer Mitchell has been appointed and will now be presiding over the case—a case that has garnered attention from media across the country.

No word yet on when the judge will appear in court.

