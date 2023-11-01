Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public

SCSO searches for suspect in murder
SCSO searches for suspect in murder(Shelby County)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say murdered a victim and is still at large.

According to SCSO, Lamarious Rattler shot and killed a man in the Penny Pantry parking lot near Breckenwood Drive.

Rattler now has active warrants for first-degree murder and gun possession during a dangerous felony.

If you are able to locate the suspect, please notify the Shelby County’s Sheriff’s Office.

