Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say murdered a victim and is still at large.
According to SCSO, Lamarious Rattler shot and killed a man in the Penny Pantry parking lot near Breckenwood Drive.
Rattler now has active warrants for first-degree murder and gun possession during a dangerous felony.
If you are able to locate the suspect, please notify the Shelby County’s Sheriff’s Office.
