Murder suspect still at large, SCSO cautions public

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say murdered a victim and is still at large.

According to SCSO, Lamarious Rattler shot and killed a man in the Penny Pantry parking lot near Breckenwood Drive.

Rattler now has active warrants for first-degree murder and gun possession during a dangerous felony.

If you are able to locate the suspect, please notify the Shelby County’s Sheriff’s Office.

