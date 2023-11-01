Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

MSCS board convenes to discuss superintendent search

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board will meet in a special called meeting on Wednesday.

The board meeting will be here at the Board of Education at 12:30 p.m.

One of the agenda items brings them one step closer to a permanent superintendent.

At last check, the board announced their plans to have a new superintendent in place by July of 2024, just before the start of a new school year.

With the new plan being discussed tonight, that date could be moved to October of next year.

Originally, that goal was June of this year, but much back and forth between board members themselves and community members stifled their progress in finding a top leader.

Board members and community members disagreed about which qualifications, educational background, and work experience the superintendent should have.

This led to more community input with the board implementing small sessions like ‘Tailgate Talks’ at some high school football games this year.

The board will discuss creating an evaluation committee charter that would help with this search.

There will be an opportunity for public comment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
The unknown suspects involved in the armed robbery on Lamar Avenue.
MPD searching for 2 suspects involved in armed robbery on Lamar Avenue
Olman Raudales, 18
18-year-old charged with murder after body found on I-55

Latest News

Darion Banks, Michael Shaffer
2 men charged after restaurant shooting expected in court
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: cold, bright Wednesday; gradual warming trend ahead
11/1 First Alert Forecast: cold, bright Wednesday; warming trend ahead
Man shot, killed in West Memphis
Man shot, killed in West Memphis