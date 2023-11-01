MSCS board convenes to discuss superintendent search

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board will meet in a special called meeting on Wednesday.

The board meeting will be here at the Board of Education at 12:30 p.m.

One of the agenda items brings them one step closer to a permanent superintendent.

At last check, the board announced their plans to have a new superintendent in place by July of 2024, just before the start of a new school year.

With the new plan being discussed tonight, that date could be moved to October of next year.

Originally, that goal was June of this year, but much back and forth between board members themselves and community members stifled their progress in finding a top leader.

Board members and community members disagreed about which qualifications, educational background, and work experience the superintendent should have.

This led to more community input with the board implementing small sessions like ‘Tailgate Talks’ at some high school football games this year.

The board will discuss creating an evaluation committee charter that would help with this search.

There will be an opportunity for public comment.

