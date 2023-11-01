Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Zoo announces dates for Zoo Lights

Memphis Zoo
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is gearing up for the holiday season with Truist Zoo Lights.

Zoo lights will begin on November 24 through January 6 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Attendees will be able to lace up their skates and spin on the rink.

Members can enjoy the event for $14 per person, while non-members can join in the holiday fun for $19 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

For additional information, please click here.

