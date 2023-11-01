Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man wanted after deadly hit-and-run on Kirby Parkway

The man wanted after a deadly hit-and-run killed woman on October 26.
The man wanted after a deadly hit-and-run killed woman on October 26.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted after a deadly hit-and-run on October 26.

Officers responded at 4:08 p.m. to the hit-and-run crash at Kirby Parkway near I-385.

A green 2013 Ford Explorer was involved in a crash with a silver 2009 Pontiac G5 and another vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Explorer ran away from the scene.

A woman who was the driver in the silver G5 was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

No arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
5 people including 2 children critically injured in car crash
The unknown suspects involved in the armed robbery on Lamar Avenue.
MPD searching for 2 suspects involved in armed robbery on Lamar Avenue
Olman Raudales, 18
18-year-old charged with murder after body found on I-55

Latest News

Chalkbeat examines Tennessee’s rush to revamp letter grades for schools
Chalkbeat examines Tennessee’s rush to revamp letter grades for schools
Memphis Zoo
Memphis Zoo announces dates for Zoo Lights
Google reveals top October search trends
Google reveals top October search trends
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901