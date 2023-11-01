Man wanted after deadly hit-and-run on Kirby Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted after a deadly hit-and-run on October 26.

Officers responded at 4:08 p.m. to the hit-and-run crash at Kirby Parkway near I-385.

A green 2013 Ford Explorer was involved in a crash with a silver 2009 Pontiac G5 and another vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Explorer ran away from the scene.

A woman who was the driver in the silver G5 was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

No arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

