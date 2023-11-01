Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man Shot & Killed in West Memphis

19-year-old killed in West Memphis
19-year-old killed in West Memphis(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Memphis, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police department is investigating a shooting which killed a 19-year-old on Halloween night.

The shooting happened on East Broadway off N. Missouri Street after 7:00 P.M.

Investigators say the man, identified as T’Kai Gardner, died after first responders got to the scene and performed life saving measures.

West Memphis Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
2 legendary rock bands coming to Landers Center

Latest News

There’s an old folklore that says that the stripes, or bands, on the caterpillar will reveal...
Can a Woolly Bear Caterpillar predict our winter weather?
Jamia Gibson
City Watch: Police search for missing 12-year-old
Ivyana Smith
Hernando police search for missing 15-year-old
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
Crash in Panola County causes temporary interstate closure