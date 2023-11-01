Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man chokes roommate, holds her at gunpoint, police say

Man chokes roommate and holds her at gunpoint, police say
Man chokes roommate and holds her at gunpoint, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say choked his roommate and pulled a gun on her during a dispute.

On September 23, police responded to a call at a private residence in Little Brook Circle.

When officers arrived, the victim informed the police that her roommate, Jordan Francis, physically attacked her during an argument.

The police report states that during the argument Francis grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed her against the wall.

When the victim fought back, officers said that Francis pulled out a handgun and told the victim that he would shoot her.

According to MPD, Francis then proceeded to walk outside of the residence and break the victim’s doorbell camera.

Upon further investigation, Francis was taken into police custody.

Francis is now facing charges for aggravated assault and vandalism.

