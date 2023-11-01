Leader of Mid-South’s largest Jewish congregation speaks to Memphis Rotary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leader of the Mid-South’s largest Jewish congregation says since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, he’s serving as a 24/7 pastor to terrified Jews in Memphis, Israel and beyond.

Rabbi Micah Greenstein told Memphis Rotary Club members meeting at the Bluff Restaurant Tuesday that every Israeli is presently a victim, a witness and a mourner following the brutal attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians.

Rabbi Greenstein says for Jews in Memphis and across the world, the Hamas attack hits close to home.

”....And Israel is very much like Memphis, it’s an overgrown small town, they call it a city. Israel overgrown small town, they call it a nation. There is not an Israeli who does not have a friend or a relative whose own relatives were murdered, raped, tortured or kidnapped.”

After the Roatry talk, Rabbi Greenstein counseled families of those who were kidnapped by Hamas and remain in captivity at undisclosed locations.

The Rabbi says he assures those praying for their loved ones’ release that many others in this country are praying for the hostages’ safe return home.

