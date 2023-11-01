Juvenile injured in Westside shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:35 p.m. on Creston Avenue near Ripley Street.

Officers found the juvenile and he was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

