Juvenile injured in Westside shooting

A shooting in Westside left a juvenile injured on Tuesday.
A shooting in Westside left a juvenile injured on Tuesday.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:35 p.m. on Creston Avenue near Ripley Street.

Officers found the juvenile and he was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

