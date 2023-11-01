Just City, DA Mulroy join forces in support of court cost waivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just City and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office are supporting waiving court fees in a new partnership to help those dealing with outstanding court debt.

In a press conference Tuesday, DA Steve Mulroy said that waiving these court fees and fines would make for a much safer Shelby County.

“My instruction to prosecutors is not to oppose the request for these kinds of waivers if they are people of limited means,” said Mulroy.

He says these financial burdens lead to a cycle of debt and continued poverty.

“Thousands of Shelby Countians have already lost their license or had their license suspended because of the fines and fees system problem,” Mulroy said. “And that further gets them into the hamster wheel that that vicious cycle. It also makes it harder for them to get and maintain employment. Again, none of this makes us safer in Shelby County.”

Mulroy calls court fines and fees “uncollectible debts,” as the vast majority of the people in Shelby County already do not pay these fines.

“Court fines and fees have a disproportionate impact on our criminal justice system and low-income people and on minority communities, further exacerbating the already existing racial unwealth and inequalities we have in the criminal justice system and society more generally,” said Mulroy.

Josh Spickler, executive director with Just City, says this new policy is a major move for the people of this county.

”By far and away, the largest disqualifying factor when people come to us for help is they owe court debt. It may be $50, or it may be $5,000, but unless it is paid or waived, they cannot get that criminal history waived,” said Spickler.

With a major increase in vehicle break-ins, Action News 5 asked Mulroy if he considers break-in crimes low-level.

“Clearly, when there has been such a spike in those sorts of cases, we need to double down on it,” said Mulroy.

The Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Court reports that over 2,000 court cost waivers were entered in a one-year period.

