Human remains discovered in wooded area off Hwy. 51, SCSO says

The scene on Highway 51 near the Loosahatchie River(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after human remains were discovered in a wooded area on the northernmost edge of Memphis on Tuesday.

Deputies say the remains were found around 6:20 p.m. off Highway 51 just south of the Loosahatchie River.

The identity of the remains has yet to be determined.

Deputies say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Action News 5 is observing a search party with flashlights on the scene.

