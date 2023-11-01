Google reveals top October search trends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From this year’s trending costumes to searches for spooky snacks, Google’s top search trends for October did not disappoint.

Google Trends Expert Luma Hamade joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the top trends from entertainment to technology and food.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.