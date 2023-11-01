Former IT manager for DCSD charged after child porn investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former IT manager for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has been charged after he was allegedly caught with child porn.

According to the department, 43-year-old John Herring was arrested and charged over the weekend after a criminal investigation identified him as the suspect in a case involving the possession of child pornography.

On Saturday, Herring was booked for child exploitation - possessing or accessing child exploitation material.

He has since been freed on a $50,000 bond.

DCSD would not disclose details of the case but did clarify that Herring is no longer employed by the department.

Herring’s LinkedIn shows that he was hired in August 2010.

John is no longer an employee of the Sheriff’s Department. We take criminal matters within our organization very seriously, and we have no intention of allowing this behavior to go unpunished.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.