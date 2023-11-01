Advertise with Us
Former IT manager for DCSD charged after child porn investigation

John Herring, 43
John Herring, 43(DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former IT manager for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has been charged after he was allegedly caught with child porn.

According to the department, 43-year-old John Herring was arrested and charged over the weekend after a criminal investigation identified him as the suspect in a case involving the possession of child pornography.

On Saturday, Herring was booked for child exploitation - possessing or accessing child exploitation material.

He has since been freed on a $50,000 bond.

DCSD would not disclose details of the case but did clarify that Herring is no longer employed by the department.

Herring’s LinkedIn shows that he was hired in August 2010.

