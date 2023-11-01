Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: cold, bright Wednesday; gradual warming trend ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEDNESDAY: A cold start to your morning may inspire you to crank the car a few minutes early to get things warmed up. Frosty windshields amid morning 20s and 30s to warm only to the upper 40s and lower 50s in the wake of the secondary front swinging through the region. Sunshine will still be in high supply through the day. We’ll stay clear and cold with lows falling back into the 20s to lower 30s again by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: Another frosty start to your day, but we start the trend upward on temperatures, slowly – but surely through the latter part of the week. Expect morning 20s and 30s to rebound into the upper 50s to near 60 amid sunny to mostly sunny skies. Highs will still be running close to 10° below normal for early November. Overnight, we’ll stay clear as lows fall into the lower to middle 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: ALERTING YOU to when we begin to claw our way out of the wintry chill through the latter part of the week and into the weekend. Expect highs to return closer to normal into the weekend with middle to upper 60s Friday; lower to middle 70s this weekend into early next week. A weak system will sweep through the region by late Monday into Tuesday of next week, bringing a chance for a few showers and storms and a slight dip in temperatures.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

