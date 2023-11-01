Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
FedEx Cares, nonprofit to provide winter coats to elementary school students in Memphis

FedEx Cares, nonprofit to provide winter coats to William H. Brewster Elementary School students
FedEx Cares, nonprofit to provide winter coats to William H. Brewster Elementary School students(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Cares will team up with the nonprofit Operation Warm to give coats to students at William H. Brewster Elementary School.

Five hundred new winter costs will be provided to the students in need.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 2 from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

FedEx Cares has worked with Operation Warm since 2008 and they have provided more than one million coats to children in need.

